Mixed reactions have continued to trail the authenticity of Bola Tinubu's academic records released by Chicago State University (CSU)

In fact, PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubalar's fresh claims about Tinubu's certificate obtained from the university have got many talking in the polity

Reacting to the world press conference held on Thursday in Abuja, and his mission to the CSU, Igbo leader have urged Atiku to allow Tinubu to focus on important matters in the country

Lagos state - The Deputy Apex leader of Ndigbo in the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Jude Idimogu, has appealed to opposition parties especially Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu breathe.

Atiku has been urged to allow Tinubu to focus on the task ahead. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The politician has urged Atiku and other critics to allow Tinubu to concentrate on governance in the interest of the masses.

Idimogu, the immediate past two-term lawmaker, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the appeal on Friday, October 6, during an interview with newsmen in Lagos, Vanguard reported.

The APC chieftain said that after the verdict of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, opposition parties and their candidates needed to rally around the president in the interest of the nation.

According to him, politicians against the victory of Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election and at the court must avoid actions capable of dragging the country’s name in the mud.

The lawmaker, reacting to the certificate saga levelled against Tinubu by Atiku, described such allegation as politics taken too far and capable of destroying the image of the country.

“We want the opposition to allow our President, who God gave to us to breathe. Please allow him to breathe for the sake of the masses,” Idimogu said.

Tinubu certificate saga: “Buhari already took my business, nothing to fear”, Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar opened up concerning his fear in the quest to seek justice as he continues his legal battle against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The former vice president disclosed that he is not afraid his business is at stake at the moment. According to Atiku, "Former President Muhammadu Buhari already took his business and shared it among themselves, so there is nothing to fear".

“I persuaded Obasanjo not to take over Lagos from Tinubu”, says Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, says President Bola Tinubu should be grateful to him.

The former vice president claimed that Tinubu should be grateful to him for persuading the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo not to take over Lagos.

While fielding questions from reporters during the event, Atiku denied claims that he betrayed Tinubu as speculated in some quarters.

