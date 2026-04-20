Blord sent a direct message to those who stood by him, specifically naming a prominent Omoyele Sowore for their role in his survival

While the Federal High Court granted the businessman freedom on Friday, a logistical nightmare involving a document in Enugu kept him behind bars

VDM weighed in on the businessman's ordeal, explaining exactly why the court's signature was not enough to get Blord home for the weekend

Businessman Blord has spoken publicly for the first time after regaining freedom from Kuje prison, where he spent over two weeks following his arraignment in Abuja.

The entrepreneur addressed journalists shortly after his release, expressing gratitude to those who stood by him during the period.

Blord was granted bail on Friday April 17. Photos: Blord

Source: Instagram

“I want to say thank you to the Sowore team and everyone who has been fighting for me. I’m out, I’m good and I’m going home,” he said.

Blord’s release came after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Friday, April 17, following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media activist VDM.

Despite securing bail, he did not immediately regain freedom. Instead, he was returned to Kuje prison.

The development added another twist to the unfolding case, as attention shifted from the charges to the conditions attached to his bail.

VDM later explained that one of the bail conditions required Blord to submit his international passport before he could be released.

However, the document was reportedly not available in Abuja at the time. According to the explanation, the passport was in Enugu State, making it difficult to complete the process quickly.

Efforts by both legal teams to retrieve the passport reportedly proved unsuccessful on Friday, forcing the businessman to return to custody despite the court’s approval.

The delay extended his stay in prison for a few more days, even after the legal hurdle of bail had already been cleared.

Watch the video of Blord below:

Reactions trail Blord's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kelvinEda91 stated:

"All of a sudden no body is being distracted with all this, even with all the killings that happened yesterday and today"

@BANGERBOYOTILOR shared:

"But una talk say billionaire nor dey go prison for this country abi nah him just decide to chill for there for some time?"

@CAspirewealth noted:

"It’s actually great to see him out. That was a long wait for everyone following the story. Honestly, I just hope this is the definitive end of the saga—no more sequels, please! Glad he's heading home."

Blord mentions Omoyele Sowore for his role in securing his freedom. Photo: Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Instagram

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng