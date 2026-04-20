Zubby Michael recently shared his take on tithing, opening up on why he doesn't pay his to the church

The Nollywood actor also made a bold claim of the amount he paid as tithe from a N100m income

Zubby's stance on tithing, as well as his claim about his income, has left many talking on social media

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Zubby Michael caused a stir online after he boldly claimed to have given out the whopping sum of N10.2 million to the needy on the street as “tithe.”

During an interview, Zubby explained that the donation was 10 per cent of the N102 million he made from movie roles recently.

Actor Zubby Michael reveals he doesn't go to church as he shares his opinion about tithing. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor revealed he chose to give his tithe to the needy because he doesn’t go to church.

He further confessed to not believing in paying tithe to the church.

“Not to brag but I am the richest actor. The last time I checked my book, I realised that I have made N102 million from artist’s fee lately. Not in my whole career but just of recent.

“I donated N10.2 million, which is 10 per cent of the money to the needy on the street.

“I don’t pay tithe to the church. I don’t go to the church. I don’t believe in paying tithe to the church, I share to people, I am paying my tithe in the other way” he explained.

Actor Zubby Michael makes bold claim about giving out over N10m to the needy as 'tithe.' Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Recall that Zubby Michael once declared himself to be the biggest actor in Africa, adding that he has the financial capacity to 'buy' his colleague Timini Egbuson.

His declaration also stirred a response from Timini, who expressed displeasure at Zubby's claim, stating that his colleague did not know enough about him to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

The video of Zubby Michael speaking about paying his tithe to the street is below:

Reactions trail Zubby Michael's stance on tithing

The Nollywood actor's stance has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

vickyranky06 commented:

"Only the women are making it in the movie industry bla bla .. hope y’all can see Zubby is getting it clear as well."

ajewole_artz said:

"Tithe in the street Giveaway in the street There is nothing like tithe outside the church. The tithe is in the church. Jesus never say about this kind of tithe giving outside the church, you can clearly see it when the woman that gave his last penny for tithe in the temple in front of Christ."

halfredjay commented:

"Either you give pastor or you give the people on the street at least you believe in paying tithes. But sir your tithes is for the Levites and not the people on the street."

humble_bp24 reacted:

"Tithe is not meant for church but people in the streets who don’t have anything to eat Ok. Pastors Dey buy private jets."

Zubby Michael joins ADC

Legit.ng previously reported that Zubby Michael joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), sparking conversations about a possible political future.

The actor registered as a member of the party in his hometown, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Sharing the development on Instagram, Zubby posted a video of his registration process and proudly displayed his ADC membership card.

Source: Legit.ng