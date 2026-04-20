Fun videos and pictures from Mohbad's son Liam's birthday Thanksgiving service have emerged online

A clip captured Mohbad's mother and his widow, Wunmi, alongside his son, dancing at a church

This comes after the late singer's father claimed Wunmi denied him access to his grandson

Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on Sunday, April 19, 2026, reconnected with his mother and brother as they attended a church service together.

According to Wunmi, the family attended church together for her son Liam's third birthday Thanksgiving service.

Mohbad’s mother and Wunmi show their dance moves during Liam's birthday Thanksgiving. Credit: c33why

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Liam marked his third birthday earlier this month amid the ongoing DNA dispute between his mother and his grandfather, Joseph Aloba.

A heartwarming video captured Wunmi and Mohbad's mother dancing together during the church service.

Her bond with the late singer's mother and brother has sparked conversation as it contrasts with her differences with Mohbad's father.

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of denying him access to Liam

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, recently claimed that he has not had access to his late son’s child, Liam, since the singer’s death.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels TV, Aloba said communication between him and Mohbad’s partner has remained strained, adding that he has not been allowed access to his grandson.

“There’s nothing like that. Since when Mohbad died, the lady has been carrying the baby all about. I don’t have access to him,” he said.

Mohbad’s father absent as his family attends Liam's third birthday Thanksgiving. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's father said his initial instinct was to bury Mohbad immediately, but the exhumation ordered by authorities has prolonged the process.

The video from Mohbad's mother and wife dancing at Liam's Thanksgiving is below:

Another picture of Mohbad's mother and brother with Liam is below:

Reactions to Mohbad's son's thanksgiving

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

dammy_5510 commented:

"E fe fi depression pa baba mohbad abi baba ati fe ronu ku."

tedland_apartments reacted:

"Thank you Wunmi for taking care of her. Happy birthday to Big Liam you should open a bank account for him pls, some of us will like to send him gift."

shugar_maye commented:

" I'm happy iya mohbad is getting her groove back."

omobee_02 reacted:

"What I love to see. May God bless the real lovers of IleriOluwa."

alasepe_funke said:

"God bless you mama daada and adura .. please take good care mohbad legacy."

yettyclesia commented:

"Adura wa se rere ni ile aye , God bless you and thank you🥹🙏🙏🙏. This picture brings so much joy to my heart."

folashade.oshosanya said:

"The original Alobas."

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng