Shreveport police had identified 31-year-old Shamar Elkins as the suspect after he fatally shot eight children across multiple homes in a domestic-related attack

Authorities had confirmed that the victims included seven siblings and a cousin aged between three and eleven, with officials describing the scene as one of the most horrific in the city’s history

The suspect had been killed by officers after fleeing the scene, while the Louisiana State Police had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident

A wave of grief has swept through the US after a man fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in what police described as a domestic-related attack.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, who carried out the shootings across three homes in the city during the early hours of Sunday, April 19.

Tragedy as Man Kills 7 of His Children, 1 Other in US as Details Emerge

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The victims, aged between three and eleven, included siblings and a cousin, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police describe scene as horrific

Responding officers were called to reports of gunfire shortly after 6 a.m., discovering multiple victims across properties on West 79th Street and Harrison Street.

Shreveport Police described the incident as one of the most distressing scenes they had encountered.

“This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present,” said police spokesperson Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux also expressed shock, describing the situation as “horrific”.

“It rattles the entire city. It affects us all," he said.

Victims included young siblings and relative

Officials confirmed that those killed were three boys and five girls, all minors, with most belonging to the same family, Aljazeera reported.

A 13-year-old boy survived after reportedly jumping from a roof while trying to escape. He sustained several broken bones but is expected to recover.

State Representative Tammy Phelps revealed that some of the children attempted to flee during the attack.

Women critically injured in attack

Two adult women were also shot during the incident. One of them, identified as the suspect’s wife, suffered severe injuries after being shot at the initial location, CNN reported.

The second woman, believed to be the mother of one of the victims, was left in a life-threatening condition.

Following the shootings, the suspect reportedly fled the scene after carjacking a vehicle, prompting a police chase into a neighbouring parish.

He was later shot dead by officers, with the Louisiana State Police now investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

US: Community leaders call for support

Local leaders and officials have called for urgent support for the grieving community.

City councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor made an emotional appeal, saying:

Tragedy as Man Kills 7 of His Children, 1 Other in US as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

“I’m going to ask the community, along with prayer, with every mental health consultant, counselor, that is out here: This family and this community needs you… Because how do we get through this?”

Police Chief Wayne Smith also expressed disbelief at the scale of the tragedy:

“My heart is just taken aback. I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur. I just don’t know what to say.”

Tragedy leaves lasting impact

Mayor Arceneaux described the killings as one of the worst incidents in the city’s history, warning of its long-term emotional toll.

“These are the kinds of moments that leave a lasting imprint — on our hearts, on our minds, and on our sense of safety,” he said.

The incident is now regarded as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in recent times, intensifying concerns over domestic violence and gun-related crimes.

Gunshots fired near Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Donald Trump was escorted to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man suspected of carrying a weapon near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Legit.ng reports that this incident comes just two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, injuring the former president in the ear.

Source: Legit.ng