On April 18, Dar Kejo shared his encounter with Lieutenant A.M. Yarima in Kano, offering a glimpse beyond the headlines

Kejo described Yarima as calm, kind, and intellectual, a figure who left a lasting impression

The brief meeting revealed the officer’s human side and his impact on inspiring young Nigerians

On April 18, Dar Kejo shared on Facebook that he had the chance to meet Lieutenant A.M. Yarima in Kano.

According to Kejo, the officer was calm, kind, and humble, qualities that stood out beyond his public image.

Lieutenant A.M. Yarima inspires young Nigerians with courage and humility in Kano. Photo credit: Dar Kejo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Calm and intellectual presence

Kejo described Yarima as “intellectual, composed, thoughtful, and well-grounded.” He noted that the lieutenant’s manner of speaking reflected a deep sense of composure and thoughtfulness.

During their brief exchange, Kejo told Yarima that he recognised him from his viral confrontation with Nyesom Wike. He explained that Yarima’s actions had inspired many young Nigerians to be bold, courageous, and to stand up for their rights.

Inspiring young Nigerians

Kejo recalled Yarima’s response: “He smiled and said he was glad to hear that he had inspired young minds.” This moment highlighted the officer’s awareness of the impact his actions had on the younger generation.

Reflecting on the encounter, Kejo wrote: “It was a brief encounter, but one that left a strong impression on me. Sometimes, beyond the headlines and viral moments, you meet the person, and you see a different, more human side.”

The meeting in Kano offered a glimpse into Lieutenant A.M. Yarima’s personality beyond his public image, showing him as a calm and thoughtful figure who values inspiring young Nigerians.

His full statement below:

“Today in Kano, I had the privilege of meeting Lieutenant A.M. Yarima in person. Honestly, he turned out to be far more calm, kind, and humble than many would expect. From the way he spoke, you could easily tell he’s an intellectual,composed, thoughtful, and well-grounded.

“When I saw him with his team in Hilux vehicles, I didn’t hesitate, I walked up to him and greeted him. He asked how I knew him, and I told him I recognized him from his viral moment confronting Nyesom Wike. I also made sure to let him know that his actions inspired many young Nigerians to be bold, courageous, and to stand up for their rights.

“He smiled and said he was glad to hear that he had inspired young minds. It was a brief encounter, but one that left a strong impression on me. Sometimes, beyond the headlines and viral moments, you meet the person ,and you see a different, more human side.”

Viral confrontation with Nyesom Wike continues to shape Yarima’s public image. Photo credit: DSmart/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Childhood friend discloses officer's 'date of birth'

Legit.ng earlier reported that public interest in Lieutenant Yerima continued to grow after an old acquaintance stepped forward to share personal memories about the naval officer's background and career path.

The engineer, who said he lived in the same neighbourhood as Yerima during their childhood, provided details about the officer.

He claimed that Yerima was born on 20 July 1992 in Kaduna State before later settling with his family in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng