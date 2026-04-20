PDP Primaries: Ajadi Meets G-22 Bloc to Seal Solid Ground

A leading gubernatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olufemi Ajadi, on Sunday intensified his consultations with key grassroots powerbrokers as he hosted members of the influential Forum of Immediate Past Party Chairmen, popularly known as G-22, at his residence.

Addressing the forum, Ajadi described the gathering as a significant moment in his political journey, acknowledging the strategic relevance of the group within the PDP’s structure across the state.

Olufemi Ajadi meets the G-22 bloc of the PDP ahead of the governorship primaries Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

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“Members of G-22 are well known in our great party, the PDP. I am truly delighted to receive you in my residence today,” Ajadi said. “I humbly seek your support and cooperation to make this gubernatorial ambition a reality. Together, we can strengthen our party and build on the legacy of good governance of our amiable leader in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde.”

The gubernatorial aspirant further emphasised his long-standing commitment to humanitarian services and party unity, noting that his political engagements have always been driven by service, inclusiveness, and loyalty to the PDP.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Lukman Adesina, a former local government chairman in Ibadan North-West and ex-chairman of all PDP local government chairmen in the state, underscored the political weight of the G-22 within Oyo politics.

“This forum, G-22, played a vital role in the emergence and re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde in both his first and second terms,” Adesina stated. “We are grassroots politicians with strong influence across our respective local governments, and our contributions to the success of the PDP in Oyo State are well documented.”

Adesina commended Ajadi’s philanthropic record and commitment to party cohesion.

“Ambassador Ajadi has been a known philanthropist, even from his days in Ogun State. He has continued to invest his resources—financially and intellectually—in keeping the PDP united in Oyo State. His humanitarian disposition mirrors that of Governor Makinde,” he added.

Also lending his voice, Hon. Sakiru Ojo, the secretary of the forum, praised Ajadi for hosting the members of the forum and highlighted the importance of engaging G-22 members ahead of the party primaries.

“On the day Ajadi met with leaders of the Oyo Federal Constituencies, I made it clear that the G-22 must not be sidelined. I commend him for taking that advice seriously,” Ojo said.

In separate remarks, other members of the forum expressed optimism about Ajadi’s ambition while offering prayers and strategic counsel.

Chief Johnson Ojebiyi, former chairman of Kajola Local Government, drew parallels between Ajadi’s consultations and Governor Makinde’s early political strategy.

“This is exactly how Governor Makinde began—through wide consultations. It paid off for him, and we believe it will for Ajadi too. However, he must remember this forum when he succeeds,” Ojebiyi advised.

Similarly, Hon. Adedeji Sola, former chairman of Afijio Local Government, noted the enduring relationship between the G-22 and the current administration.

“Governor Makinde has always carried the G-22 along in his political activities. We pray that Ajadi finds similar favour and support,” he said.

Hon. Bakare Isaiah of Ona-Ara Local Government affirmed the internal support Ajadi enjoys within the group.

“Our chairman speaks highly of you and has consistently advocated for your acceptance among members. When you secure the party ticket, we expect a follow-up engagement,” he remarked.

Prayers for the success of Ajadi’s ambition were also offered by Alhaji Adebisi Sikiru (Ibarapa East) and Hon. Oyeleye Gideon (Ogo-Oluwa), reflecting a generally positive reception from the forum.

The meeting began with an opening prayer led by Alhaji Balogun Moruf, former chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government, while the closing prayer was delivered by Hon. Oyeleye Gideon. Balogun later returned to give the vote of thanks, appreciating Ajadi for the warm reception.

Political observers note that the G-22, comprising former PDP local government chairmen with deep grassroots structures, remains a critical bloc in determining the outcome of party primaries and general elections in Oyo State.

Sunday’s meeting is widely seen as part of Ajadi’s broader strategy to consolidate support across key party stakeholders as the race toward the 2027 gubernatorial election gradually gathers momentum.

Source: Legit.ng