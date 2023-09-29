The tribunal sitting in Delta state has ruled against the case filed by the former deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC

The court on Friday, September 29, dismissed Omo-Agege's petition challenging the election victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

The tribunal upheld Oborevwori's election and declared him the authentic winner of the Saturday, March 18 poll

Asaba, Delta state - The Delta State Governorship Election Petition, on Friday, September 29, declared the actual winner of the governorship election held in the state on March 18, 2203.

As reported by Vanguard reported that the tribunal struck out the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for lacking merit.

The three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, in its judgment, affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the actual winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election held in Delta state, Channels TV report added.

The tribunal further ruled that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, declares APC winner

In another development, the PDP lawmaker representing the Riyom state constituency in Plateau State, Timothy Dantong, has been sacked by the State House of Assembly election petition tribunal.

Dantong was sacked on the ground that the PDP needed structure as of the time he was nominated as the party's candidate for the March 18 election.

The court subsequently announced Moses Dachum of the APC as the election winner.

"Omo-Agege recruited Emefiele to scuttle Tinubu’s presidential bid" - Delta APC

Legit.ng reported earlier that the crisis rocking the APC in Delta state has taken a new dimension and become worrisome.

The state chapter of the APC has made a shocking revelation about the employment status of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The party accused Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, of being the one behind suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele’s participation in the APC presidential primary to scuttle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition

