The Lagos state governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, has taken a bold step to challenge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour has headed to the Appeal Court to tackle Sanwo-Olu over his tribunal victory

The LP candidate filed a fresh 21-grounds appeal before the court to challenge the earlier decision taken by the Lagos state governorship election tribunal which delivered its judgement in favour of Sanwo-Olu

Ikeja, Lagos state - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections in Lagos State, Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour (GRV) has filed an appeal against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tribunal Judgement: Rhodes-Vivour Files 21 Grounds of Appeal, Challenges Sanwo-Olu’s Victory. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Rhodes Vivour filed a notice of Appeal before the Court of Appeal, Lagos challenging the decision of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the return of Sanwo-Olu.

The notice of appeal, according to reports, which was settled by one of his lawyers, Olagbade Benson on behalf of 12 others was filed on Saturday, October 7 and has 21 grounds of appeal, Channels TV reported on Wednesday, October 11.

The 24-paged document has been served on the counsel to the Respondents, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Channels TV obtained a copy of the Notice of Appeal: read the full appeal filed by Rhodes Vivour against Sanwo-Olu here:

Tribunal gives verdict on Sanwo-Olu's fate over Jandor, Rhodes-Vivour’s petitions

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Lagos tribunal upheld the return of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of the state.

In a judgment read by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on behalf of the three-man panel on Monday, September 25, the court dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, for lacking merit.

Tribunal dismisses APC’s objection against Jandor, PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which asked it to set aside the petition of the PDP.

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25.

Tribunal: Hamzat arrives court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, arrived at the courtroom for the final verdict of the Lagos state governorship election petition court.

Hamzat's arrival was interpreted to mean Governor Sanwo-Olu, who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, might not be present for the final ruling.

Source: Legit.ng