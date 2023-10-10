The governor of Delta state has approved the appointment of a new media executive to his cabinet

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori appointed the YPP governorship candidate, Sunny Ofehe, as his assistant on external relations and diaspora affairs

Ofehe makes the list of the second candidate of a different party, the governor would be appointing since he assumed office

Asaba, Delta state - The Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made another surprising appointment.

Delta Governor Oborevwori has approved the appointment of Comrade Sunny Ofehe. Photo credit: Comrade Sunny Ofehe

Source: Facebook

Oborevwori has appointed Sunny Ofehe, the candidate for the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election as the executive assistant to the Delta state governor on external relations and diaspora affairs.

Ofehe is the second candidate of opposition parties to be appointed by the governor in the state, Daily Trust reported.

The governor, on Monday, September 4, 2023, appointed Goodnews Agbi, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the special adviser on projects monitoring and audit in the state, The Sun newspaper reported.

Secretary to the state government, Kingsley Emu, confirmed the development noting Ofehe's appointment takes immediate effect.

Brief details about the new appointee in Delta state government, Ofehe

Comrade Ofehe as he is fondly called, is a Nigerian-Dutch activist and a renowned expert on environmental degradation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, with a particular focus on minority rights and the operations of international oil companies at the European Union and United Nations levels.

Tribunal delivers crucial judgement in Omo-Agege’s petition against Oborevwori

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Delta state governorship election petition tribunal, on Friday, September 29, declared the actual winner of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

The tribunal struck out the petition brought before it by the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for lacking merit.

In its judgment, the three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the actual winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election held in Delta state.

