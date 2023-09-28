The Plateau State House of Assembly election petition tribunal has sacked the election of Timothy Dantong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 State House of Assembly election.

According to The Nation, the tribunal subsequently declared Moses Dachum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Riyom state constituency election.

Justice B.M Tukur-led panel posited that the PDP did not have a valid structure as of the time of the election and therefore could not sponsored candidate for the election as it has disobeyed a court order of Justice S P Gang in the Plateau State High Court issued on November 26, 2020.

Source: Legit.ng