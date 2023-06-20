The Delta state chapter of the ruling APC has revealed the reason behind Godwin Emefiele's employment backing by former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege

The party disclosed that Omo-Agege recruited Emefiele in a bid to spoil a possibility for success, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential bid

The party further accused the former lawmaker of engaging in anti-party activities through a letter they sent to President Tinubu signed by the state's exco

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta state has taken a new dimension and becomes worrisome.

The state chapter of the APC has made a shocking revelation about the employment status of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The party accused the former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, of being the behind suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele’s participation in the APC presidential primary to scuttle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition, The SUN reported.

APC says Senator Ovie Omo-Agege used Godwin Emefiele to scuttle Tinubu's presidential bid election. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Central Bank of Nigeria

The claim was disclosed in a letter written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 19.

The letter, which was made available to The PUNCH, was signed by state APC Secretary Inana Michael; Delta North Chairman Tom Onah; South Chairman Nelson Ogharama, and Central Chairman, Michael Orunefe.

The state's party executives alleged that the former lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege engaged in anti-Tinubu campaign stance and anti-party activities.

