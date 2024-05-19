The Civil Centre on Security and Governance (CCSG) commended the Nigerian Navy for its effective efforts in combating oil theft

CCSG attributed these successes to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla's leadership, noting significant increases in crude oil and LNG production

Additionally, the Centre praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Ogalla, emphasising his dedication to Nigeria's sustainable development

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Centre on Security and Governance (CCSG) has praised the Nigerian Navy for its unwavering dedication to securing national assets and enhancing government revenue.

This commendation, according to the group, followed a thorough assessment of the Navy's efforts in combating oil theft, a major issue that has significantly impacted Nigeria's economy.

The Civil Centre on Security and Governance said the Nigerian Navy has recorded successes under the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. Photo credit: CCSG

At a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, May 19, CCSG's Emmanuel Agabi highlighted the recent successes in the fight against oil theft, attributing these achievements to Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla's leadership and the courage and commitment of the Navy's personnel.

Agabi said the Chief of Naval Staff's innovative operations, such as Delta Sanity and the restructuring of the Forward Operating Bases in the Niger Delta, have been instrumental in enhancing the Navy's capabilities and addressing the challenges of oil theft in the region.

Anti-theft operations: Centre highlights Navy's achievements

Speaking further, Agabi said the Navy's deployment of warships, helicopters, and ballistic boats has significantly boosted Nigeria's oil production and LNG exports.

Crude oil output rose by 300,000 barrels per day, and LNG exports increased from 16 to 21 cargoes per month, he added.

The CSO added that the Nigerian Navy's operations also recovered valuable resources and reduced environmental damage in the Niger Delta.

The statement sent to Legit.ng partly read:

“Nigeria recorded its highest oil production in almost two years, with crude oil production rising from 1.08 million barrels per day in July 2023 to an average of 1.38 million barrels per day in January and February 2024, representing a 300,000-bpd increase.

“Additionally, Nigeria's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export cargoes have increased from an average of 16 per month in 2023 to 21 monthly in the first quarter of 2024. The Nigerian Navy has also recovered over 62,000 barrels of crude oil, as well as close to a million liters of illegally-refined diesel, petrol, and kerosene; valued in total at almost 10 billion Naira.

“The dismantling of illegal refining sites, arrest of suspects, and seizure of vessels and equipment used for oil theft are all indicators of the Navy's success. The impact of the Nigerian Navy's efforts goes beyond the economic benefits; it also has a significant impact on the environment and the well-being of communities in the Niger Delta region."

Tinubu hailed for appointing Ogalla as Navy chief

Meanwhile, the Centre praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Vice Admiral Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, highlighting his patriotism and dedication to Nigeria, Daily Sun also reported.

Agabi stressed that Ogalla is committed to sustainable development in the Blue Economy sector and credited him with the successes of the Nigerian Navy in the past year.

“The success story of the Nigerian Navy in less than a year is impeccable, and the Civil Centre on Security and Governance identifies with the leadership of the Nigerian Navy. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, should be recognized for his unflinching passion and dedication, which has primarily been responsible for the operation successes of the Nigerian Navy in recent times," the statement also read.

Navy relocates training base from Lagos to Rivers

In a previous report, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, announced the relocation of the Naval Training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state.

Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy is moving its training command to Rivers because it has enough space to carry out its duties.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 25.

