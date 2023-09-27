A chieftain of the ruling APC has cleared the air regarding the legality of Bola Tinubu's certificate in the United States of America

The southeast chieftain revealed that the US law protects the privacy of President Tinubu's academic records

Meanwhile, Tinubu has intensified his legal efforts to block the Chicago State University from releasing his academic records to Atiku Abubakar

A former spokesman for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign in the South-East, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that the United States of America (USA) privacy law works.

APC chieftain reveals how US law protects Tinubu’s academic record privacy. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He revealed that the US law, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), protects Tinubu from releasing his academic records to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, The Nigerian Guardian reported.

Atiku had gone to court asking for the authorities of the Chicago State University (CSU) to release the academic records of Tinubu to him which the president’s legal representatives objected to except for the release of Tinubu’s results alone without other details of his academic performance.

Tinubu's objection has been causing some uproar in the opposition campaigns, where Atiku and his followers allege that Tinubu is hiding some important information.

But Onoh in a statement on Wednesday, September 27, said that ignorance of the laws of the USA was the main cause of the dissents among the opposing Nigeria political class.

The APC chieftain explained how the US law protects Tinubu's records

Onoh opined thus:

“Also, release of his records to Atiku might contain personal informations that might go against The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), also commonly known as the Buckley Amendment, which became law in November 1974 in the US to protect the privacy of personally identifiable information in a student’s education record.

“FERPA serves a two-fold purpose: (1) to grant parents (and students 18 or older) access to information in the student’s education record, and (2) to protect that information from disclosure to third parties without consent.

“The President like many other students that were educated in the US is only exercising his rights as protected by FERPA. Which is different from the Nigerian educational system.”

Read the Onoh's full explanation here:

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Man reveals what he found after searching Tinubu’s records in US database

Meanwhile, there are alleged disparities over the real identity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he resumed the helm of affairs.

Some of the president's critics allege that he formerly bore the name Amoda Sangodele while residing in the US.

However, a Nigerian Twitter user, @ReneRodrig1142, said he searched the US database for the name "Amoda Sangodele" and revealed what he found.

Source: Legit.ng