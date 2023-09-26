There are alleged disparities over the real identity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he resumed the helm of affairs

Some of the president's critics allege that he formerly bore the name Amoda Sangodele while residing in the US

However, a Nigerian Twitter user, @ReneRodrig1142, said he searched the US database for the name "Amoda Sangodele" and revealed what he found

A Nigerian Twitter user, @ReneRodrig1142, says he has investigated the viral allegation that President Bola Tinubu bears the name "Yekini Amode Sangole" while residing in the United States.

@ReneRodrig1142 was reacting to a claim that the president was convicted in the US under the said name.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is battling legal issues over the authenticity of his academic records at the Chicago State University. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sorry, we couldn't find results for Amoda Sangodele

To verify the allegations against President Tinubu, @ReneRodrig1142 said he searched the US database.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He stated that his findings revealed that the name 'Yekini Amoda Sangodele' did not appear in the US database.

He wrote:

" I searched the entire US database and couldn't find the name Yekini Amoda Sangodele or even Amoda Sangodele. But guess what??"

Accompanied by screenshots, he revealed that the name "Bola Ahmed Tinubu" was found in the US database with a clean slate and no criminal records.

@ReneRodrig1142 wrote:

"I searched the name Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and it came out clearly, even showing his spouse as Remi Tinubu. No single criminal record was on the report."

CSU certificate battle: Tinubu files fresh appeal against Atiku in US court

In another development, the court issue surrounding Bola Tinubu's February 25 presidential election victory is far from over.

This is as Atiku Abubakar opened a fresh challenge regarding Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University.

Tinubu has identified the challenges he might face following Atiku's move at the US court and has quickly filed a fresh appeal.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Source: Legit.ng