President Bola Tinubu has been accused of identity theft over his academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU) by Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku is now in court in the United States to ensure that the Chicago State University (CSU) revealed the academic record of Tinubu, which included his admission letter and attendance.

Names of Tinubu's classmates who have defended him in US Court Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Atiku is after Tinubu's academic record at Chicago State University

The president has pleaded before the US court under the country's privacy law that exposing the document's details “would cause irreparable damage to his person” and therefore urged the court to stop the university from releasing his academic record to Atiku.

To strengthen his defence, at least two persons had come out to testify before the court that they were classmates of President Tinubu during his undergraduate days before the US court.

Below are their details:

Olajide Adeniji

Adeniji has said he was a classmate of President Tinubu at the Chicago State University and sworn an oath before the court that he was familiar with Tinubu.

He made the claim amid the ongoing legal battle between Tinubu and Atiku, Nigeria's former vice president in the U.S.

In the United States district court, Adeniji testified that he knew and contested against Tinubu as Accounting Society Club President at the CSU's Department of Business Admin/Accounting.

Durojaiye Ogunsanya

Ogunsanya is a public affairs analyst who swore before the court that he was a classmate of President Tinubu during his undergraduate days at the Chicago State University.

On Saturday, September 23, Ogunsanya took the oath before the Northern District of Illinois Court in Chicago, stating that he was familiar with Tinubu, now Nigeria's president.

In the oath, he said:

“I am familiar with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the President of Nigeria. I was a student at Chicago State University from 1977 to 1979, and Bola Tinubu and I were in the same course of study."

"Everyone in the US can plead privacy": Falana speaks on Atiku vs. Tinubu in US Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Falana, the human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has commented on the likely outcome of the certificate tussle between President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the US.

According to Falana, the US respects the privacy of individuals, and everyone can plead for privacy in the United States.

Falana then concluded that the US court may consider Tinubu's privacy in its judgment as well as Atiku's request.

