Abuja-based pastor, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has urged the two main opposition parties in Nigeria to unite

The cleric said only an alliance between the Labour Party and PDP can displace the incumbent government from power

Iginla also sent a warning message to President Bola Tinubu, saying he should be wary of "medical emergency"

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the Champions Royal Assembly Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has declared that “the only person that can remove President Bola Tinubu is God.”

While addressing his church members recently, Joshua advised Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) to “come together”.

Supreme Court will consolidate on the Tribunal's judgement, according to Prophet Iginla. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joshua Iginla Ministries

Source: Facebook

"Come together": Iginla to Atiku, Obi

The cleric dismissed the opposition’s challenge to President Tinubu’s victory.

He said:

“My advice is that you people should spend time coming together.

“I’m not supposed to give you this expo, but I’m giving you. I have said it, the only person that can remove the president is God."

Speaking further, Iginla asked President Tinubu, 71, to take good care of his health.

He said:

“And His Excellency, please sir, spend time on your health. And sir, watch what you take because friends will soon become enemies because too many ambitious people are around you. I want to be unpopular so that when I speak, you know a prophet has spoken. So that there should be no medical emergency.

“The future is pregnant with a lot of meaning.”

Iginla gives prophecy on Atiku, Obi's petitions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iginla predicted the defeat of Obi and Atiku.

Iginla said God showed him that Obi and Atiku lost at the Supreme Court. The cleric said he is unperturbed by attacks that may follow his pronouncement.

How to shatter Obi's challenge

Legit.ng also reported that Tope Kolade Fasua, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on economic affairs (vice-president’s office), said his principal can “torpedo” Obi’s challenge by showing Nigerians “proper renewed hope”.

Obi is an emerging force in the country’s political landscape. The sexagenarian came third in the February election and is currently challenging the outcome of the poll after official results awarded victory to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate, Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng