Lagos-based cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said fuel prices will soon drop in Nigeria

Primate Ayodele stated that citizens will begin to buy petrol "at an affordable price" and joy will come

Legit.ng reports that the federal government has increased the price of petrol twice since the inception of the present administration

Ikotun, Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has projected that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petroleum, will crash from the current N617/litre to N180.

Ayodele who predicted this in a recent video asked Nigerians to “be hopeful”.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that price of petrol will crash. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Price of petrol will crash": Primate Ayodele

According to him, the forecast springs from what he described as the competition inherent in the PMS price modulation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on assumption of office increased the price of fuel from N165 to N530 and from N530 to over N600. As a result, there is a resultant effect on the economic activities in the country.

The cleric said:

“I’m seeing a petrol price. Nigerians need to be so patient. The price of petrol will crash.

“Let’s say petrol will still come to about 180 thereabouts. But it might take a bit of time. But not too long. I think some months.”

He added:

“Companies that the government has given the license to import, they are going to crash the price. So let us be very hopeful about the price of petroleum.”

"Only God can remove Tinubu”, Primate Ayodele

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele said only God can remove President Tinubu.

The cleric claimed that the present government would frustrate every plan of the opposition to remove him from power.

Ayodele speaks on disputed Nigerian election

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Ayodele revealed what the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should expect at the Supreme Court.

Primate Ayodele said Obi and Atiku going to the Supreme Court is a waste of money because they cannot overturn the victory of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng