The recently-appointed special adviser on economic affairs to President Bola Tinubu, Tope Fasua, has made a recommendation to the Nigerian leader on how to defeat his challengers and retain his seat in 2027

Speaking to Legit.ng, Fasua said Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered over six million votes in the 2023 presidential election because he leveraged on the youths' anger and "Christian extremism"

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, was a first-time presidential candidate during the 2023 election and surprised many with his performance

FCT, Abuja - Tope Kolade Fasua, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on economic affairs (vice-president’s office), has said his principal can “torpedo” Peter Obi’s challenge by showing Nigerians “proper renewed hope”.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is an emerging force in the country’s political landscape. The sexagenarian came third in the February election and is currently challenging the outcome of the poll after official results awarded victory to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Fasua confident in Tinubu's 'renewed hope' agenda

As many Nigerians still express solidarity with his (Obi) ambition, Fasua has told Tinubu how he can defeat Obi again – in the event both men aim for the presidency in the next general election in 2027.

Fasua told Legit.ng:

“The Christian extremism and angry youths were the base for Obi (in the 2023 election). I believe that with good governance, the Tinubu government will torpedo all of that concerns. If they (LP) try that kind of strategy again (in 2027), it won’t work.

“My own little advice that I would give President Tinubu alone is for him to torpedo all of those concerns with good governance, and by showing them proper renewed hope.

“It hasn’t been easy thus far, but I believe that it will get better.

“I believe there is a lot we can do, and there is a lot that can be done.”

