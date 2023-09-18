Governor Alex Otti has been criticised by the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his leadership style

He was heavily condemned for his response to the leaders of the Anglican Church leadership (Aba Diocese) on the construction and rehabilitation of roads

The PDP also accused Governor Otti of not paying the salaries of the civil servants he sacked some 100 days ago

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Umuahia, Abia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has been asked to tender an apology following an alleged attack on Anglican Church leadership (Aba Diocese)

This was on the heels of the Abia State government's response to the Church's advice to fix the commercial roads in Aba and desist from sacking civil servants employed in the State civil service.

The PDP accused Governor Alex Otti of not paying the salaries of civil servants he sacked over 100 days ago. Photo Credit: Dr Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the response as 'improper, unwarranted and unacceptable'.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, September 18, the PDP Abia chapter said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Without needing the services of magicians, is it difficult for anyone to know that more than 10,000 civil servants have been sacked in Abia State or that the major roads that deserve attention to spur economic activities in Aba notably, Port Harcourt, Ohanku, Obohia and other roads in Aba and its environs have not been given attention, especially as he made a cheap political capital out of this when he hurriedly went on inspection of these roads with construction giant, Julius Beger, immediately he was declared governor-elect. Have those roads been fixed or have they suddenly become unimportant?"

The PDP accused Otti of non-payment of salaries to the civil servants he fired after more than 100 days in office.

The opposition party alleged that Otti's administration distorted the order of hierarchy by placing subordinates over their superiors in the State civil service.

Governor Otti accused of misusing executive powers

Otti was further accused of abusing his executive powers by influencing the installation of the minority Labour Party as leaders of all the principal offices in the State Parliament.

The PDP said:

"The Abia PDP feels embarrassed that the hallowed office of the governor which represents the lofty ideals and aspirations of the good people of Abia State has been reduced to a disorganised motor park office where the Chairman barks orders to his subordinates without checks by any officer."

Abians have been urged to be on the lookout and remain vigilant against "authoritarianism and the emergence of an emperor who brooks no dissent, no matter how genuine and constructive it is."

Tears as gunmen behead Labour Party's campaign director in Abia

Meanwhile, Maduka Zachary, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, has been assassinated.

The LP chieftain, fondly called Power Zac, was reportedly beheaded in his country home in Uturu by some unknown assailants.

He was the party's campaign director in Uturu, Isuikwuato, local government area during the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng