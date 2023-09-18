The people's war against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reached a fever pitch in the southeast

In Ebonyi State, some residents of the Ishielu local government area chased down a fleeing IPOB member and captured him

Similarly, oneIPOB member was killed during a joint operation of the police, DSS and the army in another local government in Ebonyi State

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) member in the Ishielu local government area (LGA).

According to Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the police command spokesperson revealed that the IPOB was nabbed by residents while trying to flee the community.

At least two IPOB members were killed in Ebonyi State during a joint operation by the police, DSS and the army. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police/Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: UGC

It was gathered that residents handed him over to the police when he was caught on the run.

This development further reveals the diminishing effect of IPOB's activities on residents as they are ready to stand their ground and work together to eliminate the daredevil called IPOB.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the years, IPOB has been agitating for secession from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their agitations have triggered violent conduct that has destroyed lives and properties in the southeast region.

Their activities have further disrupted business flow and caused economic instability in the southeast region.

Police kill 2 IPOB members in joint operation

Meanwhile, reports have it that another suspected member of IPOB was shot dead last week in Ebonyi.

The suspect was reportedly killed during a joint operation by police, soldiers and DSS at an IPOB camp in Eke-agbebor Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson revealed that other IPOB members escaped with bullet wounds during the heated operation.

Meanwhile, two suspects, 26-year-old Emmanuel Chinedu, alias Patho, and 38-year-old Paul Ani, alias Osah, were captured by the police.

As reported by Premium Times, the spokesperson said:

“The Commissioner of Police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists and all Ebonyi residents to report anyone seeking medical attention with a bullet wound to the nearest police station.”

APC stalwart Joe Igbokwe reveals when southeast can produce Nigeria’s president

In another development, the southeasterners have been urged to take a cue from Lagos politics and stop making the mistakes of the past.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state who hails from the southeast, Joe Igbokwe, made this call in a recent social media post.

He said the Igbo ethnic group must kill the ideology of superiority as he noted that it might take 20 to 25 years to produce Nigeria's president from the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng