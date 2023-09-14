Maduka Zachary, popularly referred to as "Power Zac", a chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, has been assassinated

Power Zac was said to have had his head chopped off in his country home in Uturu by some unknown assailants who went with his head

He was the campaign director of the party in the Uturu local government and for Hon. Amobi Ogah in the 2023 election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Umuahia, Abia - A Labour Party chieftain in Abia State, Maduka Zachary, popularly referred to as "Power Zac", has been reported to have had his head chopped off.

According to Vanguard, Power Zac was the Labour Party campaign director in the Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state in the 2023 election.

LP confirms assassination of chieftain Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Amobi Ogah's campaign director was killed in Abia

The deceased was also the campaign director of Hon. Amobi Ogah, the lawmaker representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In addition, he was also the branch chairman of the Uturu Union.

According to reports, the Labour Party chieftain was killed in his country home in Uturu by some unknown assailants, who were said to have gone away with his head.

There was also a report that he was part of the local security team fighting the growing insecurity in the Uturu community.

Police speak on Labour Party's chieftain killed in Abia

Maureen Chinaka, the spokesperson of the police in Abia State, when contacted for confirmation, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident.

She promised to get back to the press after being briefed about the painful incident.

Her statement reads:

“I’m yet to be briefed. I have no information for now with regard to that. So I will get back to you when I’m briefed”.

Abia Labour Party confirms death of top member

Meanwhile, the incident has been confirmed by the chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara.

He said the party's chairman in the local government confirmed the incident to him when they spoke.

Abia: Trade commissioner’s convoy attacked, two police officers killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that unknown gunmen had attacked the convoy of Abia state's commissioner for trade, commerce and industry during an official tour

During the attack, the assailants killed two police officers and set ablaze a government vehicle on Tuesday evening

The commissioner of police in the state called for calm and cooperation with residents in providing any adequate information that could lead to the whereabouts of the assailants

Source: Legit.ng