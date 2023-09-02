The civil servants employed by former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have been sacked by the current state Governor, Alex Otti

The Abia state’s Head of Service (HoS), Joy Maduka, confirmed the development through a statement

According to Mrs. Maduka, Governor Otti directed the sack of the public servants employed from December 2022, January 2023 till date, and this takes immediate effect

Abia state, Umuahia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ordered the sack of all civil servants employed in the state from January till date.

The directive was contained in a memo addressed to all heads of parastatals, ministries, departments and agencies and signed by the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Joy Maduka, on Thursday, August 31st, PremiumTimes reported.

“I write to inform you that (the) governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January 2023 till date,” Mrs Maduka wrote in the memo.

“Please, take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to his excellency’s directive,” she said.

The HoS explained that the decision followed an ongoing reorganisation in the state’s public service and was in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos.02801 and 02803, The Cable report added.

