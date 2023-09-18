A pastor under the Deeper Life Church has resigned from his position and membership in the ministry

The cleric, identified simply as pastor Ogueze Chinyerugo, quit the ministry over Kumuyi's support for Tinubu's administration

This is coming a few weeks after Kumuyi drummed support for President Tinubu as he urged Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

Nnewi, Anambra State - Pastor Ogueze Chinyerugo of the Deeper Life Church has quit the popular ministry.

PM News reported that the cleric dumped the renowned ministry because the General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi urged the members to support the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Kumuyi, according to Daily Trust, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, August 22, ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, August 21, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

According to his resignation letter of 23 August 2023, published by the Niche newspaper, the pastor claimed Kumuyi’s recent comments made him believe Kumuyi is in support of Tinubu.

The cleric disclosed he could not bear that as he claimed the administration has brought hardship on Nigerians.

Part of the letter by Pastor Chinyerugo reads:

“I write this note with great burden, bearing in mind its far-reaching spiritual implications.

“I feel that our father in the Lord and our general superintendent, Dr WF Kumuyi, have made a costly mistake and there is no way for me to effectively convey my mind to him than resigning as the pastor of the above district, effective from today, the 23rd of August, 2023."

