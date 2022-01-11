Melissa L Williams’ biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Melissa L Williams is a famous actress best known for playing polar opposite twin sisters, Denise and Ruth, on The Oval. She started her career over a decade ago and is now a household name in Hollywood.

The actress at Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening. Photo: @melissa.l.williams

Source: Instagram

Does Ruth from Ruthless have a twin? In The Oval, Ruth has a twin sister named Denise. Read on to find out if she has a twin in real life and to learn more about the actress' age, height, birthday, and husband.

Profile summary

Full name: Melissa Leann Williams

Melissa Leann Williams Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31st August

31st August Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Siblings: 6

6 Education: Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University Profession: Actress and model

Actress and model Instagram: @melissa.l.williams

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Melissa L William's biography

The actress was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States of America. Melissa L Williams' parents were blessed with seven children, and she is the oldest in the family. Her parents separated when she was younger, but she has a great relationship with both of them.

While she is yet to disclose much about her family, she attended the 2019 Tyler Perry's Gospel Bruch with her father. She posted a picture of them together and said she was glad she got the chance to introduce him to Tyler Perry. One of her siblings, a sister, is named Ashley Williams-Rushing.

The actress in a black dress at a photoshoot. Photo: @melissa.l.williams

Source: Instagram

Melissa L. Williams' age

The actress is yet to disclose her year of birth, so her age is not known.

When is Melissa L Williams' birthday? The actress celebrates her birthday on 31st August, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Is Melissa Williams' Jamaican?

The actress has Jamaican roots. She is of African-American descent and has disclosed that her mother's ethnicity is Jamaican.

Educational background

The actress went to elementary and high schools in Oklahoma. In middle school, she watched Shirley Temple and was convinced she was destined for the camera.

Later, she moved to Georgia and enrolled at Clark Atlanta University. She majored in theatre under the guidance of the late Carole-Mitchell Leon.

After graduating from the university, she got additional technical training in production. She needed the skills to produce projects herself.

Career

The actress started her acting career back in college. She was an active member of Clark Atlanta University's drama club, CAU Players.

The club put on annual productions, including classical, musical, and children's productions. She featured in various theatre musicals and is a talented singer. She was once a member of a singing group.

After completing her studies, she moved to Los Angeles, California. She bagged her first acting gig in the short film, All the King’s Horses. Today, she has 15 acting credits, as listed below.

Films and videos

All the King's Horses (2011) as Officer Jane

(2011) as Officer Jane The First Stone (2017) as Reigh

(2017) as Reigh Escape Artist (2017) as Beatrice Evans

(2017) as Beatrice Evans Dutch (2021) as Nina

Television shows

The Game (2015) as Jasmine

(2015) as Jasmine If Loving You Is Wrong (2016) as Grace

(2016) as Grace Rosewood (2017) as Woman #1

(2017) as Woman #1 Hand of God (2017) as a nurse

(2017) as a nurse Wade's World (2017-2018) as Vanessa

(2017-2018) as Vanessa Me, Myself and I (2018) as Beyonce Impersonator

(2018) as Beyonce Impersonator Hello Cupid 3.0 (2019) as Zaya

(2019) as Zaya Poz Roz (2019) as Amber

(2019) as Amber The Oval (2019-2021) as Denise Truesdale/ Ruth Truesdale

(2019-2021) as Denise Truesdale/ Ruth Truesdale Ruthless (2020-2022) as Ruth Truesdale

(2020-2022) as Ruth Truesdale Hidden Springs (filming) as Willow

Who is Melissa L Williams' twin sister? While Denise and Ruth Truesdale appear to be identical twins on The Oval, the actress does not have an identical twin in real life.

Melissa L. Williams' net worth

It is indisputable that the actress has raked a considerable amount of money from her acting and production career. However, there is no official communication about her earnings or net worth.

Melissa L Williams in a gorgeous blue outfit. Photo: @melissa.l.williams

Source: Instagram

Who is Melissa L. Williams' husband?

The actress keeps her private life away from the media. As a result, her husband is not known, and he is presumed to be single.

Does Melissa L Williams have children? She is yet to disclose whether she has children or not. In The Oval, Melissa L Williams' daughter is Callie, whose real name is London Rose Sellars.

Melissa L Williams' height

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.

Melissa L Williams has been in the entertainment industry for a while now. She is a talented actress whose Hollywood star continues to shine brighter.

READ ALSO: Tom Ackerley’s biography: what is known about Margot Robbie’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published Tom Ackerley's biography. Ackerley is a talented and sought-after English film director and producer. He co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a film and television show production company.

Although he has been in the film and television show production industry for a while, he came into the limelight after he started dating actress Margot Robbie. The couple resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Source: Legit.ng