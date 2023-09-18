FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a legal practitioner and aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revealed a plot by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to arrest and detain him.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this known via a social media post on Monday, September 18.

Daniel Bwala was formerly a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo Credit: Daniel Bwala/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Bwala claimed that he had gotten reliable intel from some persons at the presidential villa of the plot to use security agencies to arrest and bring him into custody.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Last night I got a credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Vila) of this government are planning to use security agencie(s) to arrest me and take me into custody on trumped-up allegations in order to rubbish me and silence me. That I am making them and the government uncomfortable

"Let the world know today that I have always known that from my stands on the same faith ticket, which led to my leaving APC, and consequent posture as a political opposition, it might irk the deep state and come with persecution for what I believe in and stand for. If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans."

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Bwala was in the camp of the APC before switching allegiance to the PDP following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to go for a same-faith ticket.

Bwala was one of the strong voices in the party who kicked against the move, arguing that the actions of Tinubu do not portray equity, justice, fairness and inclusion.

Source: Legit.ng