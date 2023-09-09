Tinubu’s legal team has replied to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his team over its accusations the APC influenced the tribunal's judgement

The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) denied the allegation that certified copies of the verdict by the PEPC had their imprint on it

The legal team dispelled the insinuation being circulated regarding the judgment, saying it was untrue, unkind, unfair, and unfortunate

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Legal Team has responded to the controversy surrounding its watermark on the widely circulated copies of the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Tinubu’s legal team explains to Atiku, PDP, and others why PEPT judgment had their watermark. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The watermarked copy had been a subject of controversy, especially as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to explain why "copies of the judgment bear the header of the Tinubu Legal Team".

Responding to the criticism, TPLT coordinator, Babatunde Ogala, in a statement on Saturday, September 6, berated the critics for insinuating the watermark was a result of pre-determined manipulations saying there was nothing untoward to it.

In the statement shared by Bayo Onanuga on his X page, Ogala explained that they watermarked their copy of the judgement after collection from the Court of Appeal before circulating the scanned copies to members of their team.

Ogala explained below:

"Following some mischievous insinuations being made in certain quarters regarding the innocuous water-mark of copies of the consolidated judgment of the Court of Appeal with the inscription -“Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’”, it has become necessary to offer this clarification.

"The certified true copies issued to us and other parties in the petitions by the registry do not contain the said inscription and any insinuation to the contrary is untrue."

Read the full statement of Tinubu's legal team responding to Atiku and PDP claims here.

