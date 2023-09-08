On Wednesday, September 6, the tribunal affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu and declared him the winner of the 2023 presidential poll

In fact, the presidential court dismissed all the petitions challenging the February 25, election victory of Tinubu

Reacting, President Tinubu, at a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in New Delhi, India, said he was excited by the court's verdict that he lost sleep on Wednesday night

New Delhi, India - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, September 7, reacted to judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

President Tinubu reacted to the tribunal verdict that upheld his election victory. Photo credit: Reuben Abati @abati1990

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu disclosed that he was so excited by the verdict of the tribunal, which affirmed his election, that he could not sleep on Wednesday night, September 6.

Tinubu told his audience in New Delhi, India, where he was attending the G20 meetings that Wednesday night was “a night of great expectations”.

He said he was “waiting anxiously to see if my job was secured or not”.

“So, from that, out of the excitement of the victory, I couldn’t sleep,” he added.

The president, who apologised for attending the meeting late, said,

“When I looked at the time and the time difference between Nigeria and India is another problem. Then, my phone won’t stop ringing until I switched off very late afternoon.

“So, it was a very challenging day after; that was a hangover that I enjoyed and hope we all appreciate why we are starting late. Please forgive us.”

Video as Tinubu celebrates his tribunal victory in India surfaces online

An X user, David Offor @DavidsOffor, shared a video of Tinubu addressing the Nigerian community in India, regarding his victory at the Tribunal.

