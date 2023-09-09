The tribunal affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu and declared him the winner of the 2023 presidential poll on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The presidential court dismissed the petitions challenging Tinubu's victory, filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party for lacking merit

Reacting, Plateau APC chieftain, Mr. Williams Dakwom, lauded the tribunal's verdict and urged Obi and Atiku to support the current administration headed by Tinubu

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, has hailed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Atiku and Peter Obi have been urged to accept the tribunal's judgement and work for the greater good of Nigeria under Tinubu. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that the tribunal, on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitions of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the All Peoples Movement (APM) against the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 25 February.

Reacting, Mr Dakwom in a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 9, said the verdict of the tribunal upholds the victory Nigerians handed to Tinubu during the election.

He said,

"Seriously this 2023 election had the potential to be the most successful in history, but unfortunately, those obedients / Atiku used propaganda to twist the narrative and create negativity.

"Despite this, even the winning candidate did not receive more than 8 million votes, We are grateful to the judges for their clarification and for addressing the concerns we had anticipated. What we are praying for our president is for God's grace and divine breakthrough and focus, for him to be able to implement all he had mapped out for this nation."

APC chieftain sends an important message to Atiku, Peter Obi

Speaking further, Mr Dakwom, however, urged the aggrieved presidential candidates to accept the tribunal's verdict and support Tinubu's government for the progress of the nation.

"They should abide by the outcome of the tribunal, keep pride aside and accept the outcome. Let them join the president to move this country forward," Mr Dakwom noted.

