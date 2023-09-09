Atiku Abubakar's camp wants the tribunal to explain why the certified true copies of its judgment bear the header of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Legal Team

An aide to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, stated the tribunal should explain why they chose to affix the header of the respondents on the CTC copy of their judgment

Shaibu alleged that the copies that went to the petitioners did not have the legal imprints, adding that the tribunal accorded special privileges to Tinubu's team

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to explain why "copies of the judgment bear the header of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Legal Team".

Atiku Asks Appeal Court To Explain Why Tinubu’s Legal Team Watermark Appears on Tribunal Judgment. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng by the special assistant (communications) to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu on Saturday, September 9.

Shaibu stated that it is very important that the PEPC should tell Nigerians why they chose to affix the header of the respondents on the CTC copy of their judgment, whereas the copies that went to the petitioners did not have the same.

He also questioned why the PEPC came to the decision to avail the Respondents, especially the Tinubu Legal Team to have a first receipt of the CTC of the judgment before the Plaintiffs.

Shaibu opined thus,

"PEPC must explain to Nigerians and the world why the header of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team was on CTC copies of its judgment

"After causing needless delay in availing the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his legal team Certified True Copies of its judgment, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) must explain to Nigerians and the world ambiguities around why copies of the judgment bears the header of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

"It is not our intention to stir up controversy on the matter, but it is very important that the PEPC should tell Nigerians why they chose to affix the header of the Respondents on the CTC copy of their judgment, whereas the copies that went to the petitioners did not have same.

"Was that because the Tinubu Legal Team is deemed to be accorded special privileges? The court must explain."

