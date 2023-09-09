The tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the election victory of Bola Tinubu as the winner 2023 presidential poll

The presidential court also dismissed the double nomination against Vice President Kashim Shettima

Reacting, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described the tribunal's judgment as a great victory for Nigeria

Nigeria's former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6.

Osinbajo described the tribunal's judgement as a great victory for Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media office, on Saturday, September 9th, Osinbajo congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory at the tribunal, which affirmed the All Progressives Congress winner as the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

Osinbajo stated that the PEPC ruling was a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

He said,

"The ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law. The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of dispute.”

