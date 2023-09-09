David Umahi has called on Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, to support President Bola Tinubu

The minister of works made this appeal during his visit to Ebonyi state, noting that Tinubu had given the southeast a significant ministerial position

Umahi praised Tinubu's leadership and urged Obi and other Igbo stakeholders to back him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The minister of works, David Umahi, has urged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to support President Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Ebonyi state said this on Saturday, September 9, during his visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru as part of his tour of the state to inspect federal roads.

Works minister David Umahi asks Peter Obi to support President Tinubu. Photo credits: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came third in the 2023 presidential election.

He, however, challenged Tinubu's victory at the presidential election petition court, claiming he won the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The LP presidential flagbearer lost at the court as the tribunal dismissed his petition. He has, nevertheless, vowed to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Tinubu gave southeast a foremost ministerial position - Wike

Appealing to Obi to support Tinubu, Umahi said the president gave the southeast an important ministerial seat even though the region did not vote for him, Daily Trust reported.

He added that President Tinubu was ordained by God to lead the country, noting that he had maintained that stance since the electioneering period.

“I urge the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and other Igbo stakeholders, to support Tinubu.

“The president gave us the foremost ministerial position even when we didn’t vote well for him,” he said.

Tribunal verdict: Peter Obi addresses Obidients

In another report, Obi has urged his supporters (Obidients) to keep hope alive amid the judgement of the presidential election petition court.

On Saturday morning, September 9, the former Anambra state governor stated, via his social media account, that all hope is not lost and that the quest for a better Nigeria has just begun.

"Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy," he said.

Source: Legit.ng