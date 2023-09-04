The Presidential Election Tribunal (PEPT) has fixed Wednesday, September 6, to deliver judgement on the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu

The development comes as Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, released a pro-Labour Party (LP) prophecy

The cleric said God is sending an individual in the mold of Cyrus the Great in the Bible who "will ensure the stolen mandate is given back to Obi"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission on Monday, September 4, said the alleged stolen mandate of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will soon be retrieved.

Okwuwe released this prophecy recently in a message via his official YouTube page, titled 'Prophecy: God is sending a Cyrus That Will Ensure The Stolen Mandate Is Given Back To Peter Obi'.

Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi vs Tinubu: 'God is sending a Cyrus'

The cleric vowed that “a new Nigeria” will manifest. 'A New Nigeria' is one of the campaign slogans of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“The Lord has given me a word, given me a vision. I saw the vision and He gave me the word.

“A Cyrus is coming. This Cyrus that is coming, I know not the man. This Cyrus is a man. It is not Peter Obi. This Cyrus will be like John The Baptist, that will make the way for Jesus."

He continued:

"Those that have stolen the mandate, they have already entered into the Red Sea.

"As far as they have entered into the Red Sea, their boat has capsised. Not only capsise, they will sink in the Red Sea.

Presidential tribunal finally picks judgement date

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate against Tinubu's election are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

LP vs Tinubu: "Obi will be president"

Legit.ng reported how Okwuwe predicted that Obi will realise his presidential ambition.

According to Okwuwe, "a new Nigeria" will surely come.

The cleric also said a particular section of Nigeria would "rise against" the incumbent president.

Source: Legit.ng