The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) said it will deliver judgement on Wednesday, September 6 in the petitions filed by the opposition

A press statement by the chief registrar of the court, Umar Bangari, confirmed the date, eliciting notable discourse on social media

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the parties seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, September 4, said its "eyes are on the judiciary" as Nigerians and members of the international community await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The tribunal has fixed Wednesday, September 6, for judgement on the electoral dispute.

The PDP has expressed faith that the court will ensure justice over the just-concluded presidential election.

"We await the court's verdict": PDP

According to Channels, the Court of Appeal's Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development, the PDP insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC's) declaration of Tinubu as president on March 1, was "fraudulent".

The main opposition party posted on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle with an accompanying communiqué from the Court of Appeal:

"It’s now official: The Court of Appeal has scheduled Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to deliver judgment on the much-awaited petition filed by our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig, and our Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, @atiku concerning the fraudulent declaration of @officialABAT of the @OfficialAPCNg as winner of the election.

"Our eyes are on the judiciary as Nigerians and members of the international community await the verdict of the court."

Atiku/Tinubu: Tribunal picks date for judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), against the electoral victory of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

The PEPC will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Tribunal: 'Atiku will win', NWC member

Legit.ng also reported that Timothy Osadolor, a loyalist of Atiku said that "the weight of evidence" before the Election Petition Court will hand the former vice-president victory in court.

Osadolor, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party stated this, according to The Punch in a report published on Monday, September, 4.

By law, the tribunal is mandated to hand down its judgments 180 days after the filing of the petitions by the aggrieved candidates.

Source: Legit.ng