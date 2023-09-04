The forthcoming presidential election petition tribunal will determine if Bola Tinubu is Nigeria's legal president or not

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) made the above statement during its 63rd annual conference held in Abuja recently

NBA further insisted that Tinubu is the real winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by INEC and this makes him the legitimate president

State House, Abuja -The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has maintained its position regarding the legality of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency.

NBA says Tinubu remains the legitimate president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

NBA said it was wrong to refer to Tinubu as an illegal president since his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not been set aside by the court.

The body of lawyers made this assertion during the presentation of a communique of the 63rd annual NBA conference in Abuja, The Sun newspaper reported.

“As at today, there is only one president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu,” the lawyers opined.

NBA president, Mr. Yakubu Mailyau, dismissed insinuation that Tinubu was an illegal president until the petitions challenging his victory were disposed of in his favour by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Daily Nigerian report added.

On the controversy over his visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Maikyau said it was unnecessary because his action did not contravene the constitution.

Maikyau said President Tinubu did not get to the Villa of his own volition but through the constitution.

