There is anxiety as President Bola Tinubu awaits the verdict of the tribunal handling the election petition

The judges handling the presidential election petition are expected to deliver their verdict this month (September)`

However, the camp of Atiku Abubakar, one of the petitioners, has said the evidence before the court is enormous

FCT, Abuja - Timothy Osadolor, a loyalist of Atiku Abubakar, has said "the weight of evidence" before the Election Petition Court will hand the former vice-president victory in court.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last general election.

According to The Punch, Osadolor, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, stated this on Monday, September, 4.

Atiku's man Osadolor has expressed hope that "justice would prevail". Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Petition: Osadolor hopeful PDP'll win in court

In the same vein, a member of Atiku’s legal team, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the tribunal to dispense justice on the case his client brought against President Bola Tinubu in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said Nigerians and the international community are watching them.

Legit.ng reports that by law, the tribunal is mandated to hand down its judgments 180 days after the filing of the petitions by the aggrieved candidates.

Apart from Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is also challenging Tinubu's victory at the election petition tribunal.

Speaking on this, Ozekhome said:

“Not for judgment date yet. I expect justice to be done. I expect the tribunal to shun blaring sirens of power or executive intimidation to do justice. I expect the tribunal to know that Nigerians, the international community, and indeed the whole world are watching.”

Tribunal finally picks judgement date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Atiku and Obi against the electoral victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

The Presidential Petition Court sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Africa Independent Television (AIT) said it received the notice of the judgement which "was communicated by the secretary of the PEPC panel, Josephine Ekperobe".

Source: Legit.ng