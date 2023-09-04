President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanked members of the Tinubu Support Organisation who visited the Presidential Villa

During the visit, he insisted that Nigeria was on a recovery path to enduring prosperity

The Nigerian leader further assured citizens that the renewed hope agenda was still intact

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, September 4, reassured Nigerians of his determination not to fail the country in carrying out his recovery mission.

"I Will Not Fail": Tinubu Speaks on Crucial Plans for Nigeria

The former Lagos governor maintained he would not relent in his quest to revive the nation’s economy.

Tinubu gave this assurance while receiving members of the Tinubu Support Organisation on a solidarity visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Nigerian reported.

The president, who thanked the organisation for standing by him and on his mandate, said Nigeria was on the path of recovery, The Guardian report added.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku, national spokesperson of the Tinubu Support Organisation.

Tinubu is Nigeria's legitimate president as declared by INEC

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has maintained its position regarding the legality of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency.

NBA said it was wrong to refer to Tinubu as an illegal president since his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not been set aside by the court.

The body of lawyers made this assertion during the presentation of a communique of the 63rd annual NBA conference in Abuja.

Ohanaeze predicts what will happen to Tinubu if tribunal orders rerun

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said Nigeria's northern region will likely "work against" President Bola Tinubu if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun.

In a statement on Sunday, September 3, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze faction, claimed that northern political leaders are dissatisfied with the Tinubu administration.

The group stated that the northern political elites were waiting patiently for the tribunal’s judgement to "unleash their plan."

