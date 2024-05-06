A video of a single mother getting married to her oyinbo lover has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens

In the heartwarming video, the interracial lovers were sighted at the wedding registry alongside their witnesses

Social media users stormed the comments section of the video to gush over the couple's amazing relationship

Numerous congratulatory messages have been pouring in for an interracial couple who recently tied the knot.

A video of the black woman and her white lover at the marriage registry melted the hearts of many on social media.

Single mum of 4 weds oyinbo man Photo credit: @obronimaame/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Single mum ties knot with white man

The woman identified as @obronimaame who is a single mother of four children was all smiles as their union officially got sealed.

In the trending clip, the couple was seen taking their vows and exchanging their wedding rings.

They stood alongside their marriage witnesses who cheered them on and wished them marital bliss.

Before the woman said yes, she first took permission from her children who also stopped as witnesses to the union.

She wrote:

“In my family, only congratulation is permitted in our lives.”

Reactions as single mum of 4 weds

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man hits market with oyinbo wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared the lovely reception his white wife got after he visited a market with her.

According to him, the market women were overjoyed to see her and kept showering her with gifts. They enjoyed every bit of the attention.

Source: Legit.ng