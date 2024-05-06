A student who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME has finally seen her scores days after the results were released

The lady took to Facebook to share the result for people to see her score, which was 357 marks in aggregates

The result shows that the lady scored 76 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry

A science student who wrote the JAMB UTME 2024 has come out to share her results.

Deborah Allaputa posted her result after it was released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

The lady scored 357 in the 2024 JAMB UTME. Photo credit: Getty Images/Johner Images and JAMB. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

According to Deborah's UTME result seen in a Facebook group, she scored 357 in JAMB aggregates.

A breakdown of the scores shows that Deborah registered for science subjects such as chemistry, physics and mathematics.

Deborah obtained 76 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry.

Deborah is part of the JAMB UTME candidates who have excitedly shared their scores online.

Some results are, however, still under investigation by the examination body, which also insisted that scores can only be accessed through SMS.

Facebook reactions as lady scores 357 in JAMB UTME

Miracle Chioma said:

"Please how do you study to get this type of mark."

Kings Lotto asked:

"Was it under investigation?"

JAMB issues an important update

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) issued a new update about candidates applying to the commission.

The reactions came as the examination body said future applications for part-time programs, sandwich programs and NOUN must be done with NIN.

JAMB provided sort codes for candidates who desire to undertake part-time Sandwich NOUN to send their NIN using their phone number.

University graduate goes back to write JAMB

Meanwhile, a graduate of UNIZK Awka registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidate studied chemistry at the university but she wants to be a medical doctor which was why she registered for JAMB in 2024.

Her result has been made public, showing that she scored 324 in the UTME aggregate as she seeks to re-enter the university.

