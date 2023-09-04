The Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said northern leadership and political leaders are dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu

Ohanaeze said the North will likely work against Tinubu if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun

The Igbo socio-cultural organization claimed that the north is afraid of "a feasible restructuring" in Nigeria

Enugu, Enugu state - The Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said the North will likely work against President Bola Tinubu if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun.

In a statement on Sunday, September 3, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, claimed that northern political leaders are dissatisfied with the Tinubu administration.

“North in shock with Tinubu’s Presidency": Ohanaeze

The group stated that the northern political elites were waiting patiently for the tribunal’s verdict to "unleash their plan."

According to the Guardian newspaper, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation warned Tinubu of "the dangers ahead".

Ohanaeze said that the recent coup waves in Niger Republic and Gabon are warnings over "the continuous declarations of fraudulent election results in Africa and bad governments".

The statement partly reads:

“Northern Nigeria is in shock with the way Tinubu’s Presidency is steering the ship of Nigeria’s state and the trepidation of feasible restructuring of the country, the appointment of a vibrant Southerner as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

“Most importantly, key positions to the South West have thrown the North into confusion and premonition of the future.”

