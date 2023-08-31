Some lawyers did the unthinkable at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference, ongoing in Abuja

The angry lawyers staged a walkout in the early hours of Thursday, August 31st, when controversial Nigerian singer, Portable was announced as a guest performer

Many of the lawyers questioned the choice of the Zazu singer and decided to walk out of the show and this has generated mixed reactions on social media

FCT, Abuja - In the wee hours of Thursday, August 31, some lawyers left an event that was being held in Abuja as part of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference.

Lawyers storm out of the ongoing NBA conference following the invitation of Portable as the guest performer. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The programme tagged “unbarred” was held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the event’s poster, the host was Timi Agbaje, DJ Skillz and Veentage Band were billed to man the Music Policy and it promised a surprise act.

Time to unveil the surprise act and lawyers who had waited several hours for the programme to start were stunned to see Portable being announced as the guest performer, The Nation reported.

NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau gave a brief speech, followed by a brief entertainment by the DJ before Portable’s ‘shocking’ appearance on stage.

A significant number of the attorneys chose to leave after raising concerns about the choice of the self-styled ‘wahala’ musician for the event.

The protesting solicitors were seen leaving the stadium on foot and others in their vehicles.

Videos circulated on social media show a shirtless Portable climbing some of the equipment at the stadium.

However, some other attorneys stayed back to ‘enjoy’ the ‘Zazu’ crooner’s energetic performance.

Watch the full video as lawyers walkout of NBA conference because of Portable

Portable scares lawyers while climbing huge pole at NBA Conference

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable did not observe decorum or try to compose himself as he performed at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Abuja.

In the video sighted online, the Zazu crooner's behaviour got people wondering why lawyers would opt for someone like him at their conference.

Source: Legit.ng