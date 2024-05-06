Juliet Chidiebube Uka, a first-class graduate of chemistry from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka decided to register for the 2024 JAMB UTME despite having left the higher institution.

Juliet's amazing story trended all over the internet last week after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME result. Juliet scored 324 in aggregates.

Many people were surprised that a university graduate could go back to write JAMB UTME, with the intention of going back to school.

To find out more about Juliet and her educational pursuits, Legit.ng reached out to her and she granted an exclusive interview.

Why university graduate registered JAMB UTME

Juliet told Legit.ng that when she was at the 300 level while studying chemistry at UNIZIK, she realized she wanted to become a medical doctor, not a chemist.

This realisation came after she visited her sick aunt at the hospital and saw how helpful medicine could be.

She said:

"I come from a family of six. I have three siblings, and I'm the last child. I went to Federal Government College Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, where I graduated as the best student in 2016. I didn't actually know what I wanted to be in the future; I was just smart. I was admitted to Nnamdi Azikiwe University the year I left secondary school to study Pure and Industrial Chemistry. It was not until my 300th level that I was convinced I wanted to become a medical Doctor. I graduated in 2021. This burning desire spurred up after I spent a week in the hospital with my Aunty, who was sick at that time."

Juliet tried to use JAMB Direct Entry Form

Some people have asked why Juliet did not pick the JAMB direct entry form instead of writing the 2024 UTME; she said she tried but was not successful.

Her words:

"I tried direct entry twice in my university in 2022 and 2023 and also in another state university but got the same response that Chemistry was not so related to medicine, so I can't switch since I didn't have the prerequisites needed to continue from 200 level. As surprising as that sounded, It didn't deter me. Rather, my passion pushed me to write Jamb again this year."

Her motivation for writing JAMB UTME

When asked what special motivation drove her towards a career in medicine, Juliet said the time she spent with her aunt at the hospital taught her some lessons.

Her words:

"The time I spent in the hospital with my Aunty was really inspiring. I saw how patients were treated and attended to. Some Nurses and Doctors were caring and nice, while others were harsh and unconcerned. I also saw the joy on people's faces when they got better, when they were told there was a solution to their problem, or when the medical profession helped to alleviate pain and suffering to a large extent. My desire is to bring hope to the sick, to help in finding a cure to various ailments that kill people, especially hereditary diseases such as diabetes because I also don't want it to be my lot. I want to be someone who puts a smile on people's faces even when their situation seems helpless.

"I know people say the medical field is not as rewarding as it used to be, but I don't want to enter the profession because of how dignifying it can be or because of money, of course I'll have money being a Medical Doctor or not, I just want to save lives and draw people close to God."

Juliet's family supported her to write JAMB UTME

According to Juliet, when she decided to pick the JAMB UTME form in 2024, she did not get the support of some people who thought she was wasting her time. However, she had the full support of her family, who stood by her.

She told Legit.ng:

"It got to a point, I stopped telling people about my dream because some people made me feel I wasn't being reasonable. People are entitled to their opinions anyway and it's my life too so I don't dwell on what people say. I know where I'm headed and I keep moving forward, trusting God for the best."

Efforts to get a masters degree in chemistry abroad

Apart from trying to follow a medical career, Juliet has tried to get a master's degree in chemistry, but she couldn't get a scholarship abroad.

She said:

"It's not like I've also tried furthering in Chemistry. I have applied for so many scholarships that I've actually lost count. Name it, I really wanted a fully funded scholarship to do a masters in the chemistry field just as a way to feel I'm moving forward. I said when I get a scholarship and leave the country and finish my master's, I can possibly opt for a visa renewal or whatever is obtainable to switch and study medicine as this is my dream career.

"I'm still hopeful. I've gotten so many admissions, but most are partially funded with the amount I or my family still can't afford to foot. Not giving up, I keep pushing and applying for more. I wrote JAMB as part of my options of not putting all my eggs in one basket. I don't care about what people say, I only take up good advice, filter the noise and keep moving."

In the 2024 JAMB UTME, Juliet, who currently works at a medical elaborate in Port Harcourt, applied to study medicine at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

