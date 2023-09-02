PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been urged to stop challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory

A former Senator, Soji Akanbi, said Atiku should not forget the friendship and brotherhood he shares with President Tinubu

Akanbi recalled how Atiku ran to Tinubu after he fell out with former President Olusegun Obasanjo while in the PDP

A former Oyo South Senator, Rilwan Soji Akanbi, has tackled the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akanbi said Atiku, who has been friends with Tinubu for 31 years since 1992, has thrown what they shared together because he lost an election.

“But that is the same Atiku that today is running helter-skelter across the globe, looking for any available scandal to disfavour or ruin the tide of political victory of President Bola Tinubu, his erstwhile bossom friend!”

Why Vendetta against President Tinubu?

The former federal lawmaker recalled how Atiku went to Tinubu to help his political career after he lost to late President Umar Ya’adua in the PDP.

Akanbi said it was Tinubu who rescued Atiku from being manhandled by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

“It could be recalled that, when Atiku lost grips of PDP momentarily, and lost the presidential primaries to Alhaji Umoru Yar’Adua (RIP) it was Tinubu his friend who rushed to his rescue, to offer Atiku a platform!

“One can also recall how Tinubu rescued Alhaji A. Atiku from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was determined to “roast Atiku like goat meat,” as confirmed by Bola Tinubu himself, during one of the APC political rallies that eventually led to his victory at the polls.”

He admonished Atiku not to remove the ladder after climbing as there’s still a future to be considered and look forward to.

Akanbi wondered where Atiku placed the brotherhood he once nurtured and shared with President Tinubu as he continues to challenge the victory of his friend.

"Where lies the camaraderie, the brotherhood they once nurtured, shared and held to their chest?"

He added:

“So, one then is forced to ask Atiku, Why the vendetta? Life as it is, has not yet ended today, there’s still a future to be considered and look forward to.

“Atiku ought to pause, reflect, comport himself, like our elders say: “you don’t remove the ladder after climbing, you may need the ladder again, in the nearest future. At that point, only that same friendship may save you!”

Tinubu's certificate: "Atiku should focus on 2027"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku has been told to focus on his election in 2027 rather than fighting Tinubu in court because of his certificate.

The PDP candidate claimed that the academic record of President Tinubu contradicted his record in 1999, raising questions about the president's qualifications for his current position.

Atiku makes fresh allegation against Tinubu

Atiku has accused Tinubu of boycotting primary and secondary school education to move to Chicago State University.

The former vice president, in a tweet on Sunday, August 27, said Tinubu's claim in his 2023 record should be a concern for all Nigerians, asking how it was possible for the President to only attend Chicago State University in the United States without a primary and secondary education in Nigeria.

