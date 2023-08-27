Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has alleged that President Tinubu's academic record did not reflect his primary and secondary education

The former vice president said that the claim was contrary to President Tinubu's record in 1999 when he contested for the governor of Lagos State

According to Atiku, the claim in Tinubu's academic record was something to worry about, asking how Tinubu could only attend Chicago State University in the US without primary and secondary education

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, has accused President Bola Tinubu of boycotting primary and secondary school education to move to Chicago State University.

The former vice president, in a tweet on Sunday, August 27, said Tinubu's claim in his 2023 record should be a concern for all Nigerians, asking how it was possible for the President to only attend Chicago State University in the United States without a primary and secondary education in Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

How Tinubu's academic record contradicts his 1999 records

According to the PDP leader, President Tinubu in 1999, claimed that he attended:

"St. John's Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children's Home School in Ibadan. He said his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

Atiku then alleged that President Tinubu's academic record in 2023 was different from what was presented in 1999, adding that the president only said he attended Chicago State University without primary and secondary school educations.

Again, Atiku questions Tinubu's academic record

The former vice president then expressed his curiosity over the Children's discovery. He asked:

"Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState. I am scratching my head. How is that possible?"

President Tinubu defeated Atiku in the 2023 presidential election. Still, the latter has challenged the poll's outcome at the Presidential Election Petition Court, raising several questions about the President's academic record.

