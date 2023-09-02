Tony Elumelu has reacted to reports that he is being considered as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Since the suspension of Godwin Emefiele in June, Folashodun Shonubi has been acting Governor of the CBN

President Tinubu, upon assuming office, promised to embark on a housing cleaning at the Central Bank

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu has debunked speculation that he will be Nigeria's next Central Bank of Nigeria Governor.

Reacting to a post on Friday, August 1, 2023, via his official X(formerly Twitter), Elumelu described the claim as “false news.”.

Tony Elumelu is one Nigeria's most successful businessman Photo credit: @tef

Source: Facebook

Elumelu wrote on the microblogging site:

"LOL. No, please. This is false news!”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Tinubu Elumelu's relationship

President Tinubu and Tony Elumelu appear to share a very cordial relationship.

On March 7, 2023, just six days after being declared Tinubu paid a visit to Elumelu at his residence.

Upon his arrival, Elumelu, in a viral video, was seen hailing Tinubu with repeated exclamations of

"The last man standing!"

Tinubu responded with a broad grin, looking towards Elumelu, who had already opened his arms to embrace him warmly.

During this visit, the president-elect was accompanied by his son, Seyi. Elumelu took a moment to acknowledge Seyi and express his admiration for Tinubu, saying:

"Seyi, you must be very proud of your father, just as he is proud of you. He's a good man."

Also recently, Elumelu visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Punch reports.

After a close-door meeting, Elumelu told journalists that their discussion was "private while hailing Tinubu's policies.

He said:

"The private sector is encouraged with the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it is all about the Nigerian people."

Otedola strikes billion naira deal with Elumelu to exit Transcorp

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola ended the battle with Tony Elumelu over control of Transcorp Plc.

Transcorp is a diversified conglomerate interested in energy, hospitality, and agriculture.

The mutual agreement saw Otedola receive a payout of N32.5 billion two weeks after spending N6 billion to acquire 2.6bn shares.

Source: Legit.ng