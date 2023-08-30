Chicago, USA - Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said he is ready to place his hand on the holy book in court and affirm an oath that the only reason he visited the Chicago State University, USA, was to expose Bola Tinubu as a fraud.

Omokri, however, said what he discovered at the time in 2022 was contrary to his expectations.

"Oseni working for Peter Obi", Omokri

According to the diaspora-based social media personality, he discovered that not only did President Tinubu attend and graduate from Chicago State University, “he is celebrated as an alumnus”.

Omokri wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, August 30:

“If I collected even one kobo from Tinubu to launder his image, may I be publicly exposed. In Yeshua's Name.”

Chicago University: ‘Oseni wants to kill me’

Furthermore, Omokri seized the opportunity to criticise Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster with Arise Television.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter alleged that the journalist threatened to kill him.

He accused Oseni of lying to millions of Nigerians three months before the 2023 general election that there was a subpoena to Chicago State University.

He said:

“And Mr Rufai Oseni is working for Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party. When I proved he lied, he did a video insulting me, calling me a liar, and falsely representing himself as my cousin.

“After AriseTV did an in-house investigation, the station's owner, Mr Nduka Ogbaibena, called me, and Mr Rufai Oseni apologised to me, and I forgave him. Only for him to leave the studio and immediately call my brother and threaten to kill me in multiple recorded conversations. Is that the type of character that should be fronting for a reputable TV station? A liar who threatens to kill those who expose his lies?”

Obi breaks silence on Omokri’s allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) on Monday, August 28, said although he does not involve himself in mud-slinging, there is a need to “clarify a few issues, especially since a third party is involved”.

Obi in cryptic a social media update about Omokri, denounced a 'fabrication' against him.

