Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has been told to focus on his election in 2027 rather than fighting President Bola Tinubu in court because of his certificate.

The PDP candidate claimed that the academic record of President Tinubu contradicted his record in 1999, raising questions about the president's qualifications for his current position.

Why it is too late for Atiku to fight Tinubu's certificate

Hon. Richard Ngene, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng.

Speaking on the background of the recent claim by Atiku that President Tinubu attended Chicago State University without primary and secondary education, Ngene said it was too late for the former vice president to make such a claim.

Ngene, who joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election because of the same faith ticket as the ruling APC, confirmed the Legit.ng that he voted for Peter Obi at the poll but hinted about his return to the ruling party.

Hon. Ngene speaks on controversies on Tinubu's certificate from Chicago State University

The former lawmaker of Enugu state said:

"I am a member of APC. I voted for Peter Obi, but that won’t stop me from supporting President Tinubu until the Tribunal says otherwise. Tinubu is the president of Nigeria today. If you wish your president to fail, you also want your country to fail. For patriotism, all hands should be on deck and support the president's economic policies for Nigeria to succeed.

"Well, it is too late to use President Tinubu’s certificate against him; where were all these people when he contested and won the senate governed Lagos for eight years without a certificate?

"Anyone qualified to be a senator or governor is more than qualified to be a president.

"Atiku should focus on 2027."

