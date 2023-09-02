Professor Farooq Kperogi has bemoaned “the renewed, systematic dissemination of easily refutable lies about President Bola Tinubu”

Kperogi said contrary to claims by opposition elements, Tinubu indeed graduated from the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States of America (USA)

Kperogi said although Tinubu “undeniably has many skeletons in his closet, Chicago State University isn’t one of them”

Chicago, USA - Media scholar, Farooq Kperogi, on Saturday, August 2, has clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended CSU for two years and graduated from it in 1979.

The US-based professor said friends and colleagues at the institution confirmed to him that Tinubu truly passed out from CSU.

Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Farooq Kperogi

Source: Facebook

Tinubu truly graduated from Chicago University: Kperogi

He wrote in his weekly column:

“As I pointed out in a later column titled “Lies and Truth About Obi, Atiku, and Tinubu,” I can now confidently establish that the Bola A. Tinubu who graduated from CSU in 1979 is the same Bola A. Tinubu who is president of Nigeria today. I know this because the yearbook photo of the 1979 CSU cohort features the headshot of an unmistakably younger Tinubu, even though his last name was misspelled as “THUBV.”

Furthermore, Kperogi noted that schools can only confirm directory information such as whether or not a student graduated from a school, “which CSU has done repeatedly” in Tinubu’s case.

