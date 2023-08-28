The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has gone spiritual ahead of the election tribunal judgement

Supporters of the Kano APC have commenced fasting and prayers across all the LGAs of the state

The fasting and prayer are to seek God's intervention to attain victory for the APC in the governorship election petition tribunal.

Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has declared fasting and prayers for members to seek God’s intervention ahead of the tribunal judgement.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, disclosed this on Monday, August 28.

APC Kano declares fasting and prayer ahead of tribunal judgement Photo Credits: Abdullahi Ganduje/Willy Ibimina Jim-George

Source: Facebook

APC members commence fasting, prayers

Sarina said the majority of the APC supporters have commenced their fasting while offering prayers at various wards and local government areas.

“Looking at the economic situation in the country, we advised, not mandated anyone who can afford to observe the fasting to fast and many are doing it today (Monday).”

“The prayer sessions are being held at the ward level, local Government levels and in our campaign offices across the state. We don’t want a situation where we will suffer individuals. We want it to be peaceful and orderly. I am also travelling to my village to join them today (Monday). We will break the fast there and pray.”

Kwankwaso, Kano governor attend special prayer

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, attended a special prayer to seek God’s intervention for the party at the tribunal.

The special prayer led by Dr. Sani Ashir took place at the Filin Mahaha along BUK road on Saturday, August 26.

Tribunal reserves judgment in APC, NNPP petitions

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved its judgment in the suit challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's governorship election victory.

The petition was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the March 18, 2023, governorship election victory of Yusuf, a candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who contested the poll alongside Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna Alherine.

APC accuses NNPP of trying to defame tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party government (NNPP) in Kano State of an alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the election tribunal.

The Spokesman for Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the allegation made by Justice Flora Azinge that some senior lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team.

