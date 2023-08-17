The alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kano has continued to generate counter accusation

The APC has accused the ruling NNP in Kano state of trying to defame the tribunal before the judgment

Malam Muhammad Garba said NNPP is using the alleged N10m bribe to get sympathy should they lose at the tribunal

Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party government (NNPP) in Kano State of an alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the election tribunal.

The Spokesman for Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the allegation made by Justice Flora Azinge that some senior lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team, The Punch reported.

The Commissioner for Information in Kano, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the corrupt people who are trying to stop the hard-earned mandate of the people of Kano State are behind the bribery.

Kano govt trying to defame tribunal with alleged N10m bribe to judges

Garba, however, said the NNPP and Kano state government are trying to run down the tribunal just to get sympathy when they are defeated by the tribunal’s judgement

“The made-up story, which is contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, further indicated that the government is trying to vilify the tribunal before the judgment so that it draws sympathy from the unsuspecting public in the event it is defeated.

“With an apparent sign of victory on its side, the APC has not and will never offer any bribe to anyone involved in the case considering that it has presented facts and figures to prosecute the matter before the tribunal.”

Court sacks prominent house of reps member, gives reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal has sacked Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice I.P. Chima-led three-person panel nullified the election of Yerima in the 2023 general election over alleged certificate forgery of his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Kano lawmaker sacked by tribunal breaks silence, reveals next move

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) House of Representative Candidate for Tarauni Federal Constituency sacked by the Kano State election tribunal, Mukthar Umar-Zakari, has revealed that he would be heading to the appellate court to seek redress.

Umar-Zakari made this known via a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, August 15.

